Iraq closes border with Iran for 3 days over coronavirus

TEHRAN, Feb. 21-- Iraq closed its ground borders with Iran for three days on Thursday after the detection of coronavirus illness, named COVID-19, in Iran, official IRNA news agency reported on Friday. Iraqi Airways on Thursday has suspended flights with Iran over the fear of the virus spread, IRNA confirmed. Also, Iraq on Thursday banned Iranian nationals from entering the country and its own nationals from traveling to Iran. The decision came after Iran announced the detection of five infection cases in the central city of Qom. Two of the infected people died, according to the Iranian Health Ministry. Xinhua