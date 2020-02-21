New Zealand offers support for students with dyslexia

WELLINGTON, Feb. 21 -- New resources to strengthen support for students with dyslexia will provide extra tools for the new Learning Support Coordinators (LSCs) as they start in schools, New Zealand Associate Education Minister Tracey Martin said on Friday. The minister launched the resources in Wellington, at the first of three induction forums for LSCs, who are all experienced teachers taking on these new roles in schools, Martin said. The move showed the government's commitment to improving support for learners who need extra help, she said. "Back then teachers, parents and students themselves talked about the difficulties they had getting the support they needed, especially for those with mild to moderate or neurodiverse learning needs such as dyslexia," Martin said. It is estimated that one in seven children may have a form of dyslexia in New Zealand, and the new resources provide, for the first time, a simple way of screening for dyslexia in the classroom, helping students learn in ways that work best for them. They will also be helpful in supporting the families of students with dyslexia or dyslexic-type traits, she said. Xinhua