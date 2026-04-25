International Iranian FM may lead delegation back to Islamabad April 25, 2026 ISLAMABAD, April 25 — Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi may lead a delegation back to Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, if ongoing contacts make progress, Pakistani sources told Xinhua on Saturday. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua) Post Views: 103 Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Email 0 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Namibia Daily News previous post Egyptian president reiterates rejection of attempts to displace Palestinians next post Nigerian troops kill 31 suspected terrorists, rescue hostages in northeastern region You may also like Ukraine not to exchange territories for peace with... May 18, 2022 Top DPRK leader holds talks with visiting Vietnamese... October 10, 2025 China firmly opposes U.S. additional tariff on semiconductors... December 25, 2025 S. Korea, U.S. finalize tariff, security agreement November 14, 2025 China sees jump in number of students returning... December 11, 2025 1st LD Writethru: Israel says not rules out... February 28, 2026 Cambodia begins COVID-19 vaccination drive for adolescents with... August 1, 2021 El Dabaa will be Egypt’s first nuclear power... March 25, 2025 Iraqi militia claims shotdown of U.S. KC-135 refueling... March 13, 2026 Philippines completes underwater search of sunken ferry February 24, 2026