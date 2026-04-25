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Iranian FM may lead delegation back to Islamabad
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Iranian FM may lead delegation back to Islamabad

April 25, 2026

ISLAMABAD, April 25  — Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi may lead a delegation back to Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, if ongoing contacts make progress, Pakistani sources told Xinhua on Saturday. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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