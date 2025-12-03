Germany announces new aid for Ukraine ahead of NATO meeting

BERLIN, Dec. 3 — German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Wednesday announced a new aid plan for Ukraine before departing for Brussels to attend a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

According to a statement issued by the Federal Foreign Office, Germany will procure 200 million U.S. dollars’ worth of defense equipment for Ukraine.

The equipment is scheduled to be delivered in two packages under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism, a NATO framework that enables allied countries to finance U.S. weapons for Ukraine.

In addition to military hardware, Germany pledged a further 25 million euros (29.1 million U.S. dollars) to NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package to provide Ukrainian service personnel with winter equipment and medical support.

Wadephul said the new commitments are part of an intent by NATO allies to increase pressure on Russia. (1 euro = 1.16 U.S. dollar). (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

