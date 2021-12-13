Nine killed in van accident in southern Tanzania

Trending Now
Africa

December 13, 2021

DAR ES SALAAM, Dec. 13 — At least nine people died on the spot and three were seriously injured at dawn on Monday after a van ferrying newspapers hit a tree in Tanzania’s southern highlands region of Iringa, said police.
Allan Bukumbi, the Iringa regional police commander, said the accident occurred in Mahenge village in Kilolo district along the Dar es Salaam-Mbeya highway when the van hit the tree after its driver had failed to negotiate a sharp corner.
“The driver of the van ferrying newspapers from the commercial capital Dar es Salaam to Mbeya region was on high speed and failed to control the van at a sharp corner,” Bukumbi told a press conference, adding that the accident occurred at 4 a.m. local time.
Bukumbi said four of the deceased were women and five men, adding that the injured victims were admitted to the Iringa regional government hospital.  (Xinhua)

