Henry makes history as Titans stun Ravens

BALTIMORE, Jan. 12 -- Regular season rushing champion Derrick Henry became the first player in NFL history to rush for over 180 yards in consecutive playoff games as the Titans overcame the number one seed Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium here on Saturday. Henry also smashed the record for most yards in his first four playoff appearances with 561. After overcoming the reigning Super Bowl Champion Patriots in Foxborough last week, Tennessee once again lent on a stout defense, dominant offensive line play and a heavy dose of their power back. Tennessee went into half time up 14-6, which was made more impressive by the fact that Baltimore came into the game with a +97 first-half points differential. Likely league MVP Lamar Jackson and his record-breaking offense showed signs of rust after a three-week break with the starters being rested in a meaningless week 17 game and a bye week during the wild card round. Many still believed they could, and would, turn it around in the second half but their first drive of the third quarter ended when they failed to convert a fourth and one. The Titans marched down the field on the following possession and added another seven points to their total with Derrick Henry throwing a Tebow-Esque jump pass to Corey Davis in the endzone two plays after he rumbled for 66 yards to Baltimore's six-yard line. On the very next possession Jackson turned the ball over again, he had three on the day, with his second interception which killed any momentum they hoped to build coming out of the break. The Titans made them pay again as their next drive ended with quarterback Ryan Tannehill diving for the score after optioning not to pitch it wide to a well covered Henry. Up 28-6 heading into the fourth quarter, the Titans rode the running game and the lock for the rest of the game as they easily weathered any semblance of a storm that a clearly dejected Ravens team could muster. Tennessee will travel to the winner of Sunday night's contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans. A victory next week will see them through to the Super Bowl for the first time since their agonizingly close loss to the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV. Xinhau