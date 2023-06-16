Chinese Government Seeks Deeper Cooperation with Namibia in Agriculture and Innovation – Ambassador Zhao

By Wensel Mavara

WINDHOEK, June 16 – The Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, Weiping Zhao, expressed the Chinese government’s eagerness to foster further collaboration in agriculture development during a press conference on Wednesday.

“After my four-month stay in Namibia, I have witnessed the immense potential this country possesses in terms of agriculture, with its fertile soil and abundant water resources. There is certainly room for improvement in the agricultural sector here,” Ambassador Zhao stated.

Regarding innovation, the diplomat responded that potential collaboration would depend on Namibia’s government and their willingness to engage in joint initiatives. “If the Namibian government recognizes the need for collaboration in innovation, it is possible,” he remarked.

Ambassador Zhao also commended the Namibian government’s responsible borrowing practices and prudent financial management. “Your government exercises caution when borrowing, and they are selective with their borrowing choices. Even when borrowing does occur, they do so carefully,” he added. When asked about special agreements protecting Chinese construction companies in the event of Namibian government borrowing, the ambassador denied such claims.

The Chinese Ambassador addressed the issue of visa exemptions between the two countries, clarifying that visa discussions began in 2019, contrary to a recent report in one of the daily newspapers which indicated discussions only started in March this year. While the talks are ongoing, once concluded, it is expected that all passport holders from both countries will enjoy visa-free travel, facilitating tourism between Namibia and China. “This will greatly benefit Namibia’s tourism sector, as it will attract Chinese tourists to explore and visit this country,” he explained.

Ambassador Zhao emphasized that visa cooperation with other countries is not new for the Chinese government, as they have already established mutual agreements with 152 nations. Currently, 134 countries have granted visa exemptions to all diplomatic and official passport holders, while 18 countries have extended visa-free travel to all their passport holders visiting China.

During the press conference, Ambassador Zhao shared statistics revealing that there are only 1,700 Chinese nationals in Namibia. Out of this number, Chinese companies employ 700, and the remaining 1,000 are engaged in small businesses, along with their families. “These 1,000 individuals have created over 5,000 jobs, which is five times the size of their population. Their contribution to job creation is noteworthy,” he remarked.

Ambassador Zhao reiterated the strong relationship between the two countries, highlighting significant Chinese investments in Namibia. These include a $1 billion grant for the airport’s expansion, the construction of four schools in the Kavango West and Zambezi regions, amounting to a total of N$270 million, and the establishment satellite signals receiving station in Windhoek. Additionally, opportunities for 100 people to study short and long courses in China are offered every year. “New avenues for cooperation can still be explored, as we have allocated a budget for that purpose,” he concluded

– Namibia Daily News.