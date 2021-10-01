Trending Now
Handover of new school blocks funded by the Japanese Government to three schools in Kavango East and West Regions.

October 1, 2021

Rundu,30 September–The Japanese Government during the Inauguration handed over three blocks of classrooms and a counselling room to the Sikanduko Combined School.

The Sikanduko Combined School in Rundu Urban Consituency, Kavango East Region, consists of more than 2,450 learners from pre-primary to Grade 9 with 50 teachers. Due to a shortage of classrooms, some learners have been attending in the afternoons.

They struggle to keep up with their studies, therefore the Government of Japan extended a grant of approximately N$1,300,000 to build a new school block, consisting of three permanent classrooms and one storeroom as well as a counselling room.

The counselling room will be used for learners to discuss confidential personal issues with Life Skill teachers to enhance their personal development in time.

H.E Mr Harada Hideaki, Ambassador of Japan to Namibia, said in his speech: “I am humbled to have been invited to be part of this very important ceremony happening at Sikanduko Combined School. We are here today to officially receive the classrooms, a furnished counselling room and a storeroom worth N$1,3 million, sponsored through the endless and tireless efforts of the Japanese Embassy through its Grassroots Initiative programme. This is profoundly encouraged by the Ministry through its friends of Education in Namibia Special Initiative (FENSI).

