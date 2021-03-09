MTC Namibia awards seven students with a N$574 000 bursary.

Windhoek, Mar 9 – – Telecommunications giant, MTC Namibia, has once again rose to the occasion by issuing seven bursaries to disadvantaged students.

The seven students are Tonny Muluti, Verner Haimbili, and Gerson Kanduuombe both from the University of Namibia (UNAM),Emilia Kulutwe, and Veronika Katombela from the International University of Management (IUM), Melvin Rudolf and Kim Ashlynn Mcknight from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) can now pursue their tertiary education being rest assured that their fiscals have been take care of.

The students are pursuing Bachelor ‘s Degrees in Software Development, Power Engineering, Computer Science, Chartered Accounting, and Human resources, respectively.

Upon handing over the bursaries MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo, said they had taken note of the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which was now having an economic impact on many students, “the economic hardships continue to affect the less privileged, many bright students from disadvantaged backgrounds are struggling to honour their tertiary educational costs, resulting in many failing to complete and obtain a university Degree and these are the students that we consider supporting.

In addition, upon completion of their studies, we will absorb these students in our graduate trainee programmes, with the possibility of integrating them fully to form part of the MTC workforce. This is however, dependent on their performance.”

Moreover, MTC’s Maintenance and Installation Coordinator, Dillon Musvamiri, advised the bursary recipients to remain focused until they achieve their prospective endeavors, “the world is constantly evolving, requiring us to think innovatively and be problem solvers. We thus, advise you to embrace this opportunity by being determined, upholdong positive attitudes, eager to learn and being innovative so as to excel.”

Spanning for a decade now, the MTC bursary scheme has issued out bursaries worth more than N$4 million. Moreso, the bursary announcement comes merely a week after the Telecommunications company, through its Rural School Project, committed to build classrooms at Omatako Primary School, in Tsumkwe.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info