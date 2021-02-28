Bolivian vice minister dies from COVID-19.

LA PAZ, Feb. 28 -- The Bolivian government on Saturday said Gonzalo Rodriguez, vice minister in charge of fighting smuggling, has died from the novel coronavirus. According to officials, Rodriguez was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago after contracting the disease. His situation eventually worsened and he passed away on Friday night. Bolivian President Luis Arce expressed his regret over the vice minister's death and sent his condolences to his family. "His spirit of solidarity and commitment to the people will be a light of inspiration along the way. Our condolences to his family. We are with them in their pain," he tweeted. Rodriguez was a career soldier and became vice minister in 2018 as part of the government of then President Evo Morales. He resumed the position in November 2020 to lead the fight against the illegal entry of goods into the country. The novel coronavirus is spreading to different parts of the country, which has registered 245,719 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11,547 deaths from the disease.xinhua