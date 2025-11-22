Trending Now
National

Namibia’s producer prices rise on strong mining gains in Q3

November 22, 2025

WINDHOEK, Nov. 22 — Namibia‘s producer prices rose sharply in the third quarter of 2025, driven by strong increases in key commodities including diamonds, gold and salt, the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) said on Friday.

According to the NSA’s latest Producer Price Index bulletin, overall producer prices rose by 12 percent quarter-on-quarter and 10.4 percent year-on-year, while the mining and quarrying index increased by 24.5 percent.

The increase was driven by sharp price gains in diamonds, which rose 57.2 percent, zinc, which climbed 9.8 percent, as well as uranium, which increased 9.3 percent.

On an annual basis, prices for salt rose 48.7 percent, gold 38.4 percent, and diamonds 27.1 percent, the NSA said in the report.

The manufacturing sector strengthened in the third quarter, with producer prices rising 7.9 percent from the previous quarter, driven by increases in fish processing, food production and non-alcoholic beverages, the report added.

On the other hand, the report states that the electricity generation and supply index fell 14.2 percent both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, while water supply prices remained broadly stable. Namibia Daily News / Xinhua

