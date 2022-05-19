UNFPA continues to support survivors of GBV in Namibia

WINDHOEK, Namibia – On 1 April 2022, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Namibia Country Office handed over 160 dignity kits worth N$50,379.00 to the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication of Social Welfare (MGEPESW).

The supplies will be distributed to survivors of gender-based violence (GBV), violence against children (VAC) and trafficking who are accessing services at the eight government shelters in //Kharas, Hardap, Khomas, Kunene, Omusati, Ohangwena, Kavango East and Zambezi regions.

The dignity kits contain basic essential hygiene items such as hand sanitisers, face masks, underwear, t-shirt, face cloth, sanitary pad, bathing soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, body lotion, hair comb and baby nappies among others. The items can be used by males and females and are aimed at meeting their basic needs while restoring their dignity.

Sheila Roseau, UNFPA Namibia Representative applauded the Ministry for investing and prioritising the operationalisation of shelters. “Shelters are a critical component of a holistic response to survivors as established in various relevant international, regional and national frameworks. When well resourced, they have the capacity to deliver a series of protection and support services to assist survivors and those at risk of violence,” she stated.

“We encourage the Ministry together with partners to amplify efforts in making these emergency safe places widely available country-wide,” she added.

