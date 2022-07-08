Governor Irimari calls for unity of purpose

Lylie Happiness, Oshakati

OSHAKATI, 8 July 2022 – Oshana region has accomplished a number of milestones in the various sectors of the economy during the year 2021/22 although these accomplishments did not come without challenges.

This was said by Oshana governor Elia Kaulifewangari Irimari when he delivered his state of region address (SORA) at Oshakati on Thursday.

“The slow economic growth due to Covid-19, coupled with limited resources presented challenges for the various sectors to fully implement developmental programmes and projects for the benefit of our people,” he said.

The governor added that the pressing challenges of unemployment, housing backlog, limited water infrastructure, inequality gap, and violence against women and children still remain to be addressed.

“All these challenges call for concerted efforts premised on the understanding that we all have a role to play in achieving inclusive and sustainable growth so that we address the eminent challenges including unemployment among the youth segment of our population,” said the governor.

Quoting former Kenyan president, the late Jomo Kenyatta, Irimari said: “Our children may learn about the heroes of the past. Our task is to make ourselves architects of the future.”

“Let us work together towards the shared prosperity and development of the Oshana region and our beloved country, Namibia,” he said.