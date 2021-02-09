Geingob urge parliament to create stiffer law for GBV offenders.

Windhoek, Feb. 9 -President Geingob today opened the 3rd session of the 7th parliament virtually which also coincided with the celebrations of Namibia constitution day.

In his address, President Geingob urged lawmakers to insure that they create a legal environment, which exacts maximum punishment on the perpetrators of this diplorable crimes so “that we can rid our society of this scourge” .

He noted that: ”Combating of rape amendment bill and the Combating of domestic violence amendments bill, include appropriate penalties that not only demonstrate that government takes the offence of rape seriously but also to deter offenders from committing these heinous crimes.”

The President also announced that the following Bills are up for tabling during the Course of the year. These are: Combating of Rape Amendment Bill, Combating of Domestic Violence Amendment Bill, Criminal Procedure, Amendment bill, High Court Amendment Bill, Magistrates Court amendment Bill, Divorce Bill,Ombudsman Bill,Child Justice Bill,Marriage Bill, Uniform Marriages Bill, Banking Institutions Amendment Bill and Metrology Bill.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info