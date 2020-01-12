French experts to help decode crashed Ukrainian airliner’s black boxes

KIEV, Jan. 12 -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed over the phone that French experts would help decode the black boxes of a Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Iran, the Ukrainian president's office said Saturday. Macron promised to help the investigation into the tragedy and bring to justice those who were responsible for it. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday said that an Iranian "Armed Forces' internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane and death of 176 innocent people." A Boeing 737 Ukrainian passenger plane crashed near Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday morning shortly after taking off, killing all 176 people on board. Xinhau