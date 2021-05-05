World Bank contest encourages creative solutions to plastic pollution in Bangladesh.

DHAKA, May 5 — The World Bank office in Bangladesh has co-organized a competition to encourage and seek innovative solutions in helping the Asian country combat plastic pollution.

In a statement released on Wednesday it said it has awarded the four winning teams in the competition titled Plastic Circularity Innovation Challenge, which asked for innovative solutions on recycling of low-valued and single-use plastics as well as digital technology solutions such as mobile apps in coping with plastic pollution.

Congratulating the winners, Mercy Tembon, World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, said: “We all are very impressed with the creative and practical solutions proposed to beat plastic pollution.”

“Addressing plastic pollution is a critical development agenda for ensuring green and smart growth,” said Tembon. “In Dhaka city alone, plastic waste has gone up from 178 tons per day in 2005 to 646 tons per day in 2020.”

The competition was the fourth of a series of events held since 2019 by the World Bank office in partnership with the Bangladeshi government’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Department of Environment under the ministry, with a focus on sustainable management of plastic to leverage circular economy and achieve sustainable development goals in Bangladesh.

“It is encouraging to see that our youth are so well plugged into the issue and bringing pragmatic solution to beat plastic pollution,” said Ziaul Hasan, secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

“The Government of Bangladesh is committed to reduce pollution and ensure sustainable green growth. We are taking a range of actions to curb pollution and improve waste management,” said the official. Xinhua