Former president Pohamba hospitalised.

By Staff Reporter

OSHAKATI – July 09, former president of Namibia Hifikepunye Pohamba has been hospitalised in Ongwediva Medi-Park Private Hospital, in Ongwediva, Oshana region according to reliable sources.

The 86 years old former head of state is now two weeks in hospital on the doctor’s observations and his condition was described as stable.

The office of the president could not be reached for comments, however, one source who spoke to this reporter on a condition of anonymity indicated that president Hage Geingob visited Pohamba at the hospital yesterday – Namibia Daily News.