MTC Launches Mega Summer Spin&Win

WINDHOEK, DEC 13 – From the 9th of December 2021, MTC launched a festive season competition, the Mega Summer Spin & Win, which runs until 19 January 2021, which has over 2 million dollars worth of prizes. The competition is open to Namibian citizens and/ or permanent residents who are either MTC Postpaid, including Corporate clients or Prepaid customers.

All data packages are excluded from the campaign.

“Buy, spin and you could win your share of over 2 million dollars’ worth of prizes. Stand a chance to win one of 6 brand new cars in our weekly draw with instant airtime prizes also up for grabs,” said Melvin Angula, MTC Chief Commercial Officer.

To enter this campaign, eligible customers must, during the campaign period simply top-up with airtime or purchase selected data bundles to receive spins and access the Spin&Win application. This will enable customers to gain spins and or tokens.

Each spin will provide a customer only one spin and one entry into the monthly draw. This means the more a customer spins, the higher your chance to be randomly selected as one of the 5 finalists into the final draw.

Customers can access the campaign through the MyMTC App or by dialing *111#.

“Please ensure you have the latest updated MyMTC App installed. Access Spin&Win via the top right menu on the app. This means that as a condition to entry, the customer agrees to receive future correspondence from MTC from time-to-time,” he said.

All Spin&Win customers will automatically be entered into the pool for a chance into the final draw. However, at the end of every week, five finalists will be randomly selected from the entire pool of eligible entries. The weekly draws will be run from each Wednesday to Tuesday and 5 finalists will be randomly selected every Thursday. The five (5) randomly selected customers will take part in a random key selection and key/car lock matching to determine the car winner, and this will be televised weekly.

The five customers will be contacted in advance to take part in the live MTC Mega Spin&Win TV show for and stand a chance to win a brand-new car. The five customers may nominate a proxy to represent them in the final a random key selection and key/car lock matching TV show, should they be unable to attend.

For airtime Top-Up via any channel, a NAD10 top-up and less gets you 1 spin, NAD10 – NAD50 earns you 2, NAD50 – NAD150 gets the customer 3 spins while NAD150 makes for 4 spins. Data bundles top up are illegible on TikTok Bundle, Any Streaming Bundle, Data Bundles (40MB 80MB), Data Bundles (1.5GB 3GB) and Data Bundles (15GB). There are more spins when a customer uses the MyMTC App to play than on USSD. – MTC