Prices for products, raw materials rise in Canada

OTTAWA, Jan. 7 -- Prices for products manufactured in Canada, as measured by the Industrial Product Price Index, edged up 0.1 percent in November 2019, Statistics Canada announced on Monday. Higher prices for meat, fish and dairy products, for energy and petroleum products, and for motorized and recreational vehicles were mostly offset by decreased prices for primary non-ferrous metal products. Prices for raw materials purchased by manufacturers operating in Canada, as measured by the Raw Materials Price Index, rose 1.5 percent, primarily because of higher prices for crude energy products. Xinhau