Eco Atlantic Founder to Participate in Upstream Discussions at African Energy Week 2022

Gil Holzman, founder of Canadian-based Exploration firm Eco Atlantic, will participate in upstream discussions at African Energy Week 2022 in Cape Town.

JOHANNESBURG, June 7 — The African Energy Chamber (AEC), the voice of the African energy sector, is excited to announce that Gil Holzman, Founder and CEO of Canadian-based oil and gas exploration company Eco Atlantic will join the African and international energy market stakeholders in Cape Town at African Energy Week (AEW) – Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector – which will take place from 18 – 21 October 2022 to discuss the future of African hydrocarbon resources and its role in addressing domestic energy needs and ensuring global energy security.

The participation of Gil Holzman at Africa’s leading investment platform for the oil and gas sector is vital in shaping the discussion around how Africa can accelerate exploration activities, expand portfolios of hydrocarbon reserves and increase production to address its energy needs.

Over 600 million people across the African continent are living in energy poverty and over 900 million without access to clean cooking, yet an estimated 125.3 billion barrels of crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves remain untapped and companies such as Eco Atlantic and their exploration and production services are vital to address energy poverty and ensuring economic stability across the continent.

With its key partners Africa Oil Corp, the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia, TotalEnergies, JH Associates and Tullow Oil, Eco Atlantic, under the leadership of Gil Holzman, is exploring oil and gas in emerging markets such as Namibia and South Africa.

With over 20 years of experience in the mining and energy sectors, Gil Holzman will drive discussions around the business, policy and investment requisites for Africa to accelerate activities across the upstream sector. He will also participate in panel discussions and high-level meetings to share the work being done by Eco Atlantic offshore South Africa and Namibia as well as the firm’s growth plans in an effort to enhance Africa’s energy productivity.

With a Business Management and Finance background, Gil Holzman’s participation at AEW 2022 is critical in shaping the dialogue around how Africa can attract and manage investment and develop innovative and investor-friendly business models to boost its oil and gas sector.

“The significance of independents like Eco Atlantic in expanding the African oil and gas sector continues to be unearthed. The Chamber strongly supports Eco Atlantic’s vision of exploring emerging markets. This is what will get Africa out of energy poverty by 2030,” state NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Under the theme, “Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,” AEW 2022 will host Gil Holzman in various forums to discuss Africa’s current oil and gas market challenges, and solutions and the continent’s energy future.

