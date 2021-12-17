O&L Shares Gift of Love This Festive Season

WINDHOEK, DEC 17 – On 15 December 2021, the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, through its subsidiaries, Hangana Seafood and Kraatz Marine, unveiled a sponsored playground for the children of the Topnaar community. On this day, about 120 children made their way to the playground and enjoyed snacks and a day of fun.

The O&L Group has been hosting Christmas parties for approximately 400 orphans and vulnerable children every year since 2004. Hangana Seafood and Kraatz Marine typically host the coastal Christmas party on behalf of all the O&L subsidiaries, however, this year instead of hosting a party, employees from the two companies joined forces to construct a playground that would give the children of the Topnaar community many more days of fun.

Hangana Seafood Managing Director (MD), Herman Theron, stated at the unveiling, “An effort of this nature is precisely what our O&L Group Purpose, ‘Creating a future, enhancing life’, is all about. We hope that through play, exploration and the building of friendships around this playground, the healthy development of these children will be strengthened, and their lives and futures enriched.”

Theron extended his thanks to all those who assisted in making this play area a reality, including the Living Waters Church for granting O&L permission to build on the piece of land bestowed to them.

“In closing, let’s continue to invest in the development of our children and look after this playground so it may be a source of joy for young ones for a long time to come. We call on others to support this initiative by lending a helping hand and possibly donate more items for the playground as well as expanding it so that the children of the Topnaar community may never run out of fun.” Theron concluded. – O&L