Sierra Leone proves hard to beat in AFCON: coach
SPORTS

Sierra Leone proves hard to beat in AFCON: coach

January 17, 2022

FREETOWN, Jan. 17 — The Leone Stars, Sierra Leone’s national football team, has proved to the world that it is a hard team to beat in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the team’s coach John Keister said on Sunday.
The team registered a second draw against its Cote d’Ivoire in Duala on Sunday.
“Sierra Leone bags two points from two draws against Algeria and Cote d’Ivoire. So far, this is how things stand,” said the coach.
So far, Cote d’Ivoire is leading Group E with four points, followed by Equatorial Guinea with three points, Sierra Leone two points, and Algeria one.
“Sierra Leone must win their last game to progress,” said John Sama, former Leone Stars captain.
“It’s now time to show them that we can win,” Keister said. (Xinhua)

