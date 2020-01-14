European ambassadors visit Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine

KIEV, Jan. 14 -- Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk, Latvian Ambassador Juris Poikans and Polish Ambassador Bartosz Cichocki visited the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) and brought humanitarian aid to civilians affected by the conflict, the JFO press service reported Tuesday. "A delegation of extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors of Estonia, Latvia and Poland arrived in the JFO area. The purpose of the visit is to see the current situation in eastern Ukraine and provide humanitarian assistance, in particular, clothing and medical equipment for medical institutions," said Assistant Commander of the JFO Dmytro Borodavko. According to Borodavko, it is crucial to show the situation in the conflict-affected east of the country to the world community to remind it about Ukraine's desire for peace. Borodavko noted that such visits help in the peacebuilding process. Some 13,000 people have been killed, a quarter of them civilians, and as many as 30,000 wounded in the conflict in eastern Ukraine since it broke out in April 2014. Xinhau