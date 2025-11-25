Usakos Mayor Urges Residents to Vote in Big Numbers as Election Day Nears

Trending Now
Uncategorized

November 25, 2025

By Faustinus Kakupa

USAKOS, Nov.25 — Outgoing Usakos mayor Irene Simeon-Kurtz has called on residents of Usakos and the wider Karibib district to turn out in large numbers for tomorrow’s Regional and Local Authority Elections, saying the town is calm, peaceful, and ready for the polls.

Simeon-Kurtz, who chose not to contest in this year’s elections, emphasised the importance of ensuring that all eligible voters especially senior citizens have access to polling stations.

“I only wish that those who live far from the polling stations can be assisted with transport by those who are able, particularly our senior citizens,” she said.

She expressed excitement at the prospect of seeing first-time voters at the polls, noting that young people born in 2007 will be voting for the first time.

“I urge the youth of Usakos to go out and vote. By doing so, your voice is heard, and you have the right to hold your councillors accountable,” she stressed.

Simeon-Kurtz said that although long queues are not expected, voters should rise early to cast their ballots and secure their legitimate say in the affairs of the town.

“I encourage everyone in Usakos and across the Karibib district to go out in numbers and vote,” she said.- Namibia Daily News

