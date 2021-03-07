Joan Laporta is now the new President of FC Barcelona. .

Breaking news :Barcelona, Mar 8- Joan Laporta has been elected as the new president of FC Barcelona. Laporta cruised to the hot seat after beating his two rivals Victor Font, and Toni Freixa, returning to the post which he previously held between 2003 and 2010.

The 57-year old has pledge to quarantee a transfer war chest for boss Ronald Koeman ahead of the 2021/22 season alongside priotising a new deal for captain Lionel Messi.

He claimed he will begin negotiations with Messi ‘s father and agent, Jorge Messi within the 24 hours of taking the FC Barcelona Presidency.

NDN Reporter.