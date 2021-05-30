CPC always sticks with Chinese people, says former Greek FM.

ATHENS, May 30 — The Communist Party of China (CPC) indeed always sticks with the Chinese people for a better, more prosperous and harmonious future for everybody, former Greek Foreign Affairs Minister George Katrougalos told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The novel coronavirus has exacerbated inequalities throughout the world, with the exception of China, said Katrougalos, a constitutional law professor who is now the Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs from the main opposition SYRIZA Party.

“China not only managed to overcome the challenges of the pandemic, but has also met the goal of eliminating (absolute) poverty … This is almost a miracle,” Katrougalos told Xinhua, adding that this is a major victory in the war against inequalities and poverty worldwide.

Other countries, especially developing ones, can learn from the paradigm, he said.

“I think that the biggest achievement of the Communist party is that it has combined the goal for the national rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, the reversal of the decline, with the necessity to build a more advanced social system. And it achieved this goal by, let’s say, adapting Marxism-Leninism in China with Chinese characteristics and also using all this ancient philosophy of your country going back 5,000 years,” he said.

This is a valid massage for all progressive parties throughout the world that they should try not just to imitate different doctrines, even doctrines like Marxism, but to adapt them to national environments and the challenges of globalization, he stressed.

During his many visits to China as a politician and an academic, Katrougalos was impressed by the continuous progress in China’s economy and science as well as the overwhelming acceptance of the CPC’s policies by the Chinese people.

For him, this is evidence that the CPC’s policies are those needed for the prosperous and harmonious development of the Chinese society.

He has also been impressed by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision on building a community with a shared future for mankind and his insights into harmonious development, which he sees “is a real humanitarian message that all of us should follow,” as “we cannot have individual prosperity without referring also to the common goal.”

SYRIZA and Katrougalos have maintained friendly exchanges with the CPC.

It is important to continue bilateral exchanges, which are very useful for promoting in the West, especially in Europe, a better understanding of Chinese policies and the CPC’s principles, said Katrougalos.

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, Katrougalos sent his warm wishes to the party and the Chinese people.

“I am sure that this impressive progress of the Chinese people will continue and my wish would be that the next 100 years of the Communist party to be even more brilliant and good for the prosperity of your people,” he said. Xinhua