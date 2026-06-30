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Study finds deep belly fat may speed up biological ageing
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Study finds deep belly fat may speed up biological ageing

June 30, 2026

SYDNEY, June 30– Researchers in Australia have found that higher levels of visceral fat — stored deep in the abdomen — are linked to faster biological and cellular ageing in middle-aged adults.

The study, published in the journal Obesity, found visceral fat could impact the ageing process beyond general measures of obesity, according to a statement from the University of Western Australia (UWA) released on Monday.

UWA researchers analyzed data from nearly 4,800 participants aged 45 to 69 and found that greater visceral fat was linked to accelerated biological ageing in both men and women, independent of overall body fat, body mass index, waist circumference and lifestyle factors.

In women, higher visceral fat was also associated with shorter telomere length, a key marker of cellular ageing, the study showed.

“Visceral fat is metabolically active, secreting a range of pro-inflammatory proteins, which contribute to systemic inflammation and metabolic stress,” said UWA Adjunct Associate Professor Zhu Kun, the study’s co-author.

The findings highlight the importance of targeting abdominal fat to support healthier ageing, the researchers said, noting that visceral fat can be measured using imaging technology widely used in routine bone density scans. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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