WEEKEND SERIOUS CRIME / INCIDENTS REPORT: 14 – 16 JANUARY 2022

Okahandja: Robbery – On Friday, 14 January 2022 at about 09h40 at Okahandja shopping mall. It is alleged that a 68 years old Namibian male went to the mall with his employee, a 27 years old general worker to go and bank an amount of N$30 830.00 at bank Windhoek in Okahandja, while getting out of the car three men ran towards them and grabbed the bag and drove away in a silver polo, the registration number could not be captured. Suspects are unknown at this stage and the Police investigation continues.

Oshikango: Possession of Controlled wildlife Products – On Friday, 14 January 2022 at about 00H30 at Oshikango town, Ohangwena Region. It is alleged that two Namibian male suspects aged, 21 and 30 were found in possession of one dry pangolin skin valued at N$50 000.00 during a police search. Suspects were arrested and will appear before the court on 17.01.2022 at Ohangwena magistrate court.

Ondobe: Housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances 2. Attempted Rape: On Friday, 14 January 2022 at about 02h00 at Okahenge 2 location Ohengobe village, Ondobe Constituency. It is alleged that three suspects used an unknown object to cut the corrugated iron sheet of a 29 years old Namibian female victim’s sleeping room, gained entrance, and grabbed the victim on the neck. The suspects who were all armed with knives threatened the victim, poked her with a knife on the head and arms, and demanded money. They also scratch the victim with the knives. The victim gave them the keys to the bar and they removed money from the safe box and Protex soaps. One suspect also removed the victim’s underwear and attempted to have sex with her but she resisted. Following properties were taken; Money in cash, 27 Protex soaps, and two cellular phones (Samsung A21 and Hisense). All valued at N$16 405-00. Properties that were recovered include; N$300.00 cash money and 4 Protex soaps. One suspect was arrested while the other two are still at large. The police investigation is continuing.

Stampriet: Possession of prohibited dependence producing drugs – On Friday, 14 January 2022 at about 20h00 in front of Stampriet Police Station. A 21-year-old suspect was arrested after he was found in possession of 06 x Skunk bankies during a police operation search at the mini roadblock in front of the Police station. Police investigation continues.

Wanaheda: Murder – On Friday 14 January 2022 at about 18h30 at Omatati Bar, Okahandja Park. It is alleged that a 30 years old Namibian female suspect who is the ex-girlfriend of the deceased, stabbed an adult Namibian male (age unknown) to death after an argument erupted over jealousy about the current boyfriend who thereafter gave the Okapi knife to the suspect to stab the deceased with it. The suspect was arrested as well as the co-suspect who is the current boyfriend

of the suspect was also arrested. Police investigation continues.

Hoachanas: Dealing in Dependence Producing Drugs – On Friday, 14 January 2022 at about 13:00. A 42 years old Namibian male suspect was arrested in the Hoachanas location after he was found with 262 x bankies of skunk cannabis (345grams), 01 x Parcel of pure cannabis (200grams), 01 x Half mandrax tablet, 02 x quarter mandrax tablets. All valued at N$19 370.00 during Police action.

Hoachanas: Dealing in Dependence Producing Drugs – On Friday, 14 January 2022 at about 13:00. Two suspects; 19 years old Namibian male and 45 years old Namibian female were arrested in Hoachanas residential area after they were found with 01 x full mandrax tablet, 02 x Half mandrax tablets, 12 x quarter mandrax tablets. All valued at N$ 600.00 during Police action.

Henties Bay: Possession of Cannabis. On Friday, 14 January 2022 around 20:18. 28 years old Namibian male was arrested opposite Puma service station after he was found in possession of 2x big bankies of Cannabis (skunk) which weigh 77 grams and valued at N$3 850.00 during Police action. He will appear at Swakopmund Magistrate court on Monday. Police investigation continues.

Walvis Bay: Possession of Cannabis. On Friday, 14 January 2022 around 21:45. Three male suspects, all aged 22, were arrested in Kovambo Nujoma Street, Walvis Bay after they were found in possession of cannabis valued at N$ 300.00 during Police action. They will appear at Walvis Bay Magistrate court on Monday. Police investigation continues.

Khorixas: Inquest (Suicide by hanging) – On Friday, 14 January 2022 at around 16H00 at Dagbreek Post 1. It is alleged that Augustinus Mandanda, aged 15, a Namibian male died after he hanged himself with a belt. It is further alleged that the deceased took goats to the field for grazing but only the goats return home. The deceased was found hanging from a tree in the field by his elder brother. No foul play was observed and no suicide note was left behind. Police investigation

continues.

Otjomuise: Robbery with Aggravating Circumstances – On Friday, 14 January 2022 around 21h00 in Strausburg street, Otjomuise. It is alleged that unknown suspects held a 34 years old male complainant on gunpoint and knives and robbed him of his car; a Silver Toyota Run X, 1 x cell phone, and cash. All valued at N$62 700-00. No recovery was made and no one was arrested yet. Police investigation continues.

Mururani: inquest (Fatal electrocution incident) – On Friday, 14 January 2022 at about 17h46 at Ou-Cordon village. It is alleged that a 21 years old Namibian male died instantly. It is further alleged that the deceased climbed on the electricity pole before he was electrocuted. As a result, he fell from the pole and died on the spot. His body was transported to the Rundu mortuary for Autopsy. The deceased was employed as a cattle herder. His next of kin was not yet informed. Police investigation continues.

Mukwe: Inquest (Suicide by hanging) – On Friday, 14 January 2022 at 16:30 at Katenture village. Kavango East Region. It is alleged that Batista Kahandja, a Namibian adult male died after he hanged himself. The deceased was last seen when he left the house on Friday, 14/012022 in the morning. His lifeless body was found hanging on the tree with a rope around his neck. No suicide note was found. No foul play is suspected. Police investigation on the matter continues.

Oshakati: Inquest (Suicide by hanging) – On Saturday, 15 January 2022 at about 10:00 at Ondjondjo village, Okatana Constituency, Oshana Region. It is alleged that Abisai Hiwanifilwa Ihalwa, aged 37, a Namibian male who was a soldier at Grootfontein Army Base died after he hanged himself. The deceased lifeless body was found hanging under a tree by community members who went to fetch wood in the surrounding area and they alerted the police. The deceased was on sick leave before his death. No suicide note was left behind. His next of kin are informed.

Rehoboth: Drink and Drive – On Saturday, 15.01.2022 at about 16:40 in Block-E, Rehoboth. A 30 years old Namibian male suspect was arrested after it is alleged that he drove a white Toyota Wish motor vehicle whilst the concentration of alcohol was in excess of 0.37mg/1000ml breath exhaled.

Rehoboth: Drink and Drive – On Saturday 15/01/2022 at about 18 H50 at Block-E, Rehoboth. A 23 years old Namibian female suspect was arrested after it is alleged that she drove a white Hyundai I10 motor vehicle whilst the concentration of alcohol was in excess of 0.37mg/1000ml breath exhaled.

Okatope: Combating of Rape Act 8 of 2000. On Friday, 14 January 2022 at an unknown time but during the day at Oshilunga village, Omuntele area. It is alleged that the victim aged 05, was raped by a 15 years old Namibian male suspect. It is further alleged that the victim was left home with a sibling while their grandmother was out. The suspect came into the house where the victim was and found the victim sleeping in the sleeping room, undressing her, and having sexual intercourse with a minor. The victim was taken to Onandjokwe State Hospital for medical attention and the suspect was arrested. Suspect and victim are not related but just neighbors. Police investigation continues.

Walvis Bay: Possession of Cannabis – On Saturday, 15/01/2022 around 14:35. Two Namibian male suspects aged 18 and 22 were arrested in front of United Fishing Factory, Walvis Bay after they were found in possession of 61 x grams of Cannabis valued at N$3 050.00 during the Police search. Investigation continues.

Opuwo: Assault GBH – On Saturday, 15 January 2022 at around 10h00, at Otjakati Tjovahimba village. It is alleged that eight (8) Namibian male suspects of the following ages; 30,16, 15, 22, 15, 21, 25, and 15 intentionally and unlawfully hit a 61 years old Namibian male complainant with stones and sticks on his head, back and legs without his consent after accusing him of witchcraft. The complainant sustained injuries. All 8 suspects were arrested and are due to appear in Opuwo Magistrate court on Monday, 17/01/2022. Police investigation continues.

Eenhana: Attempted murder – On Sunday, 16 January 2022 at around 00H35 at Ekolola location Eenhana. It is alleged that a 19 years old Angolan female suspect did unlawfully and intentionally cut the 27 years old Namibian female victim with a panga on her head (left side) causing a deep-cut wound but her condition is said to be stable. Victim and suspect were fighting over a man as alleged. The suspect is arrested and Police investigations are ongoing.

Katutura: Rape – On Sunday, 16 January 2022 at about O0h30am at Filemon Eichab Street Damara Location, Katutura. It is alleged that a 16 years old Namibian female victim was forcefully invited by her 2 cousins and a male suspect to go sit at the suspect’s house, then the suspect took the victim into the house under false pretenses, threatened her with a knife, and raped her. The suspect is not yet arrested and efforts in tracing him are underway. Police investigation continues.