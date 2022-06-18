Ocean Conservation Namibia raises awareness about plastic pollution

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, June 18 – The Swakopmund Museum is currently hosting an ongoing exhibition until 12 July 2022, set up by Ocean Conservation Namibia, as part of the World Ocean Month 2022 celebrations.

The exhibition is showcasing the work Ocean Conservation Namibia (OCN) does and the effects of plastic pollution in Namibia and globally.

OCN is a private environmental initiative started by Naude and Katja Dreyer in 2020 with the aim of rescuing seals from entanglement caused by the rubbish in the sea and plastic pollution. Discarded fishing lines, fishing nets and plastic packaging straps from frozen bait boxes are responsible for the seals becoming entangled.

Conservationist Naude and his dedicated team of activists rescued over 1 200 seals from entanglement in 2020 and 2021.

According to Nadine Phiri, curator at the Swakopmund Museum, the OCN team do a wonderful job of rescuing seals, so the exhibition would help them to raise awareness about plastic pollution and showcase the different measures they use to protect and save the ocean.- Namibian Daily News