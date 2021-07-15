Namibia registers highest daily number of COVID-19 deaths

WINDHOEK, July 15 — Namibia on Wednesday recorded 150 COVID-19 deaths, the highest daily increase since the virus was reported in the country in March last year.

In a statement, Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said the deaths were recorded in 21 districts.

Gobabis district recorded the highest number of deaths with 34 deaths in total, followed by Oshakati district with 33 deaths, he said.

Shangula said the country had recorded a high number of home deaths, especially from Gobabis district.

“It is not clear as to why this is the case. It remains a matter of grave concern. We once again call on the public to seek medical assistance in case of any illness,” he said.

Namibia had recorded a cumulative number of 2,240 COVID-19 deaths. (Xinhua)