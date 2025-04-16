Trending Now
Defense spokesperson warns of “unbearable price” for interfering in China’s internal affairs
April 16, 2025

BEIJING, April 16  — A Chinese defense spokesperson on Wednesday warned that those who persist in playing the “Taiwan card” to interfere in China’s internal affairs, or even engage in military provocations, will inevitably pay an “unbearable price.

” Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks regarding a recent Japanese media report claiming that a previous Japan-U.S. joint military exercise had included a scenario involving airstrikes against Chinese naval forces landing on the Taiwan island. China has always maintained that U.S.-Japan military cooperation must not target any third party or undermine regional peace and development, Zhang said.

He reiterated that the Taiwan question is purely China’s internal affair, and how it is resolved is a matter for the Chinese people. “No one should underestimate our firm resolve and strong capability to safeguard our national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Zhang said. (Xinhua)

