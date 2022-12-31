Trending Now
A handout picture released by Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr football club on their Twitter account shows Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo being presented with the club's number seven jersey by club president Musalli Al-Muammar in Madrid on December 30, 2022 upon signing for the Saudi Arabian club. - Ronaldo signed for Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, the club announced, in a deal believed to be worth more than 200 million euros. The 37-year-old penned a contract which will take him to June 2025. (Photo by Al Nassr Football Club / AFP) / == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO /AL NASSR FOOTBALL CLUB" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ==
SPORTS

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr FC

December 31, 2022

RIYADH, Dec. 31 — Al Nassr Football Club from Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that it has officially signed 37-year-old Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo until 2025.
“History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome Cristiano to your new home,” the club based in Riyadh said on its official social media account.
Media reports have claimed that Ronaldo could be more than 200 million U.S. dollars a year in West Asia. “I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia,” said the Portuguese captain, who will leave major European leagues for the first time in his career.
As an iconic figure of European football, Ronaldo has won five UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid and Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also lifted Portugal’s national team’s first European Championship trophy in 2016.
Ronaldo terminated his contract with Manchester United in November this year after he harshly criticized the club’s head coach Erik ten Hag and management team in an explosive interview. Later he experienced a disappointing FIFA World Cup in Qatar as he only scored one goal and Portugal lost to Morocco in the quarterfinals.  (Xinhua)

