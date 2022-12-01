Ghanaian businesses cash in on World Cup craze

ACCRA, Nov. 30 — Ghanaian national football team’s wonderful performance in the ongoing World Cup not only fueled fans’ craze for the tournament but helped boost the sales of team-related products in Ghana.

Some local businesses told Xinhua that the team’s first win in this year’s World Cup has driven up the sales of the team’s replica jerseys which are usually customized to the buyer’s specifications despite an increase in prices.

Samuel, the owner of Joe Cinder Enterprise in the capital, said that in addition to selling, his company has been sealing names and preferred numbers of customers on the back of jerseys and sales have quickly increased since Monday.

“Sales are booming and this match has boosted the momentum of Ghanaians, and the patronage is massive,” he said.

According to Samuel, he has already sold tens of thousands of earlier consignments, yet there is still high demand from customers.

“It is rather unfortunate that we don’t have them in large quantities, but we are managing to get them for the customers as well,” Samuel added.

A number of retailers of the replica jerseys, including online operators, said business has been good for them and they hope to make more profit as the team progresses in the competition.

Delali, an online retailer, said that fans’ fever for the tournament and the national team has led to a big increase in jerseys as souvenirs.

“Since we started the tournament, sales have skyrocketed, and there is high demand for the goods, so you see plenty of people calling you that they want to get the Ghana jerseys,” he said.

“I think it is the love that we Ghanaians have for the team, as a result, everyone wants to support and be in our home colors,” Delali added.

He expressed confidence that the Black Stars will advance far enough in the tournament and sellers will profit more.

Sales of the Black Stars replica jerseys and other souvenirs went up in the past World Cups in which Ghana participated, but sellers believe the excitement and sales this time will outperform the previous ones.

The Black Stars, who made their fourth appearance at the FIFA World Cup, lost 3-2 to Portugal in their group opener before beating South Korea 3-2 in a nail-biting match. (Xinhua)