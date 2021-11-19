Raw v SmackDown in Survivor Series battle!

WINDHOEK, NOV 19 – Fans of the WWE can gear up for another thrilling Pay-Per-View event, Survivor Series, which will be held at the Barclays Center in New York City on the morning of Monday 22 November 2021. SuperSport will air the event live and have a prime-time repeat later the same day.

Survivor Series is the second longest running pay-per-view event in history (behind WWE’s own WrestleMania) and is considered one of the company’s ‘Big Five’ events, along with WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Money in the Bank.

This year’s edition of Survivor Series will be the 35th and will, as has been the case for the past few years, centre on the rivalry between WWE’s flagship shows, Raw and SmackDown.

The match card is headlined by two top-tier ‘Champion v Champion’ clashes, as Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch revives her rivalry with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, while WWE Champion and Raw representative Big E will face the ‘Head of the Table’, WWE Universal Champion and SmackDown representative Roman Reigns.

Lynch and Flair have been fierce rivals for years, with ‘The Man’ revealing that she is looking forward to putting ‘The Queen’ in her place.

“Charlotte Flair has an aura about her, other people on the roster have this respect or even fear for her,” said Lynch. “But not me. I’ve come through the ranks alongside her and I know – and more importantly, she knows – that I am every bit as good as her. In fact, I’m ‘Big Time Becks’… I’m better! And I’ll prove it at Survivor Series.”

Big E and Reigns do not have the same kind of history, but the former will be looking to continue his impressive rise to prominence by overcoming the ‘Head of the Table’. The WWE Champion will need to look out for Reigns’s sidekicks from ‘The Bloodline’, The Usos, but Big E could call on his buddies from The New Day, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, to have his back in that regard.

The card will also feature 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination matches for both men and women, with the brand’s respective teams looking to become the first to make five pinfalls or submissions against their opponents.

Survivor Series confirmed matches

– 5-on-5 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio & Bobby Lashley) v Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, King Woods, Happy Corbin, Jeff Hardy & TBA)

– 5-on-5 Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Queen Zelina, Carmella and Liv Morgan) v Team SmackDowns (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya & TBA)

– Champion v Champion Match: Big E (WWE Champion, Raw) v Roman Reigns (WWE Universal Champion, SmackDown)

– Champion v Champion Match: Becky Lynch (Raw Women’s Champion) v Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Women’s Champion)

WWE Survivor Series broadcast details

All times CAT

Monday 22 November

02:00: Kick-off Show – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 2 and WWE Channel 128

03:00: WWE Survivor Series – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 2 and WWE Channel 128

18:00 & 19:00: Kick-off Show & WWE Survivor Series (Prime time repeat) – on SuperSport Variety 3

20:00 & 21:00: Kick-off Show & WWE Survivor Series (Prime time repeat) – on WWE Channel 128