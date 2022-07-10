Bayern signs an entire family to add three sons to youth squad

BERLIN, July 10 — 2020 Champions League winner Bayern Munich always seems good for a surprise.

While the Bavarian club’s supporters anxiously follow the news regarding the potential arrival of Juventus’ Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, and the possible departure of Polish spearhead Robert Lewandowski, the reigning German champions have signed an entire family.

Even though brothers Aristide (14), Aviel (12), and Alex (9) Hentcho Nseke might not be joining the squad of first-team coach Julian Nagelsmann any time soon, the deal caused international attention.

Next to his sons, father Alex senior is Bayern’s fourth new arrival as he joins Bayern’s so-called “World Squad” responsible for international talents. The father previously ran a football school in Frankfurt.

His sons played for various youth of fellow Bundesliga side FSV Mainz 05.

German media controversially commented on whether the chief of Bayern’s talent campus justified the club’s actions. The crucial and delicate point: nine-year-old Alex is regarded as the family’s most promising talent.

The youngsters gained 20,000 followers on social media after the family posted video clips containing the dribbling scenes of their youngest.

All three children have been given a contract from sporting goods supplier Nike.

“After our scouting department investigated the under-15 player Aristide, the family made clear the only option is the entire family moving to Munich to join FC Bayern,” Jochen Sauer stated.

Sauer said negotiations with Mainz were carried out on a constructive basis. Bayern is paying an unknown amount of money to their national league rivals.

A so-called apprenticeship compensation is compulsory in German football when youth talents change clubs.

The Bayern youth chief spoke of a “normal procedure” when it comes to the 14-year-old Aristide but admitted unusual circumstances came with the deal. The Bavarians first contacted the family in Mainz last autumn.

“We would have liked to keep the talents, and tried to convince them to stay, but the family decided to move to Munich,” Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel said.

The German tabloid Bild published the sarcastic question “Is Bayern now starting to sign nine-year-olds?” On top, the paper told its readers that Lionel Messi signed his first contract with a supplier at 14. (Xinhua)