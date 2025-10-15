Trending Now
Home National
NationalSPORTS

October 15, 2025

WINDHOEK, Oct. 15 — Namibia’s national women’s cricket team has launched a nationwide talent identification roadshow to unearth the next generation of players and build a stronger squad for future competitions.

Cricket Namibia announced on Wednesday that with the U19 Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers scheduled to take place in Tanzania in 2026, the initiative comes at a crucial time as head coach Francois van der Merwe looks to develop a competitive side.

“We’ve been part of this development pipeline for the past five years, and it’s vital to keep upskilling girls across the country,” said Van der Merwe, emphasizing that the program’s main focus is on identifying and nurturing young talent.

According to Van der Merwe, the growth of girls’ cricket in Namibia has been remarkable, and the enthusiasm shown by players nationwide is inspiring, particularly after the senior team’s qualification for the global qualifiers.

The roadshow includes hands-on coaching sessions, demonstrations, and skill-based activities led by the head coach and senior players.

Van der Merwe said the team’s mission is to reach all corners of Namibia, continuing efforts to grow the sport and inspire young girls to pursue cricket. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 2
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Karim Benzema suffers leg injury on eve of...

November 20, 2022

Villarreal win Champions League quarter-final first leg thriller...

April 7, 2022

Football can provide solution to youth unemployment in...

April 26, 2022

Star African Basketball player to watch: David Nwaba

October 6, 2021

Kane scores twice as Bayern down Augsburg in...

August 28, 2023

Morocco joins forces with Spain and Portugal to...

March 15, 2023

Catch the Epic London Derby and More on...

September 22, 2023

Messi wins record seventh Ballon d’Or as Putellas...

November 30, 2021

ESPN and ESPN 2 broadcast highlights – 4-10...

February 4, 2022

Decisive match for Barca and Atletico Madrid in...

April 22, 2023
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.