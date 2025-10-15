WINDHOEK, Oct. 15 — Namibia’s national women’s cricket team has launched a nationwide talent identification roadshow to unearth the next generation of players and build a stronger squad for future competitions.

Cricket Namibia announced on Wednesday that with the U19 Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers scheduled to take place in Tanzania in 2026, the initiative comes at a crucial time as head coach Francois van der Merwe looks to develop a competitive side.

“We’ve been part of this development pipeline for the past five years, and it’s vital to keep upskilling girls across the country,” said Van der Merwe, emphasizing that the program’s main focus is on identifying and nurturing young talent.

According to Van der Merwe, the growth of girls’ cricket in Namibia has been remarkable, and the enthusiasm shown by players nationwide is inspiring, particularly after the senior team’s qualification for the global qualifiers.

The roadshow includes hands-on coaching sessions, demonstrations, and skill-based activities led by the head coach and senior players.

Van der Merwe said the team’s mission is to reach all corners of Namibia, continuing efforts to grow the sport and inspire young girls to pursue cricket. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 2