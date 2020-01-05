CPC issues regulation for primary-level Party work in Party, state organs

BEIJING, Jan. 5 -- The Communist Party of China Central Committee has issued a regulation for the work at primary-level Party organizations of Party and state organs. The 43-article regulation have specified issues including the setup of primary-level Party organizations in Party and state organs, their primary duties, political building of the Party, Party member education, intraparty democracy and oversight, as well as organizational leadership and guarantee. The revision and implementation of the regulation are of significance in improving the Party building, promoting governance and advancing the development of all causes in Party and state organs, as well as in upholding and improving the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and advancing the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance. The new document is a revised version of regulations made public in June 2010. Xinhau