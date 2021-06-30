Polish health minister warns of possible 4th COVID-19 wave despite vaccinations

WARSAW, June 30 — Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski warned on Tuesday that a fourth wave of the COVID-19 epidemic is likely to occur, probably in the second half of August.

Talking to Radio Plus, Niedzielski said that he expects a surge of cases similar to the one that is taking place in the UK, where the Delta variant has caused rising infection numbers. He added that indoor mask wearing will remain compulsory for the time being.

Niedzielski emphasized that while the Delta variant seems more infectious than previous mutations of the coronavirus, vaccines appear to prevent serious symptoms and hospitalization. He also said vaccinations will remain free of charge until at least September.

Poland has been gradually lifting restrictions put in place to contain the pandemic, with infection numbers falling and more citizens being vaccinated. As of Tuesday, close to 31 percent of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated. (Xinhua)