Aruvitha sole candidate after his competitor gazzeted as Senior Traditional Councillor.

NDIYONA,Thursday,27 FEB 2020, Prince Barthlomeus Aruvitha Kayoka the next line of of Gciriku Chieftainship became sole candidate to the throne after government gazzeted his nephew competitor Mashika Felix Maraghuli as Senior Traditional Councillor assumable of Gumma village where he hails from leaving the race of Chieftainship to his uncle Aruvitha.

According to information that Muraghuli opted to apply for Senior Traditional Authority position in order to maintain unity within royal family and pave way for his uncle Aruvitha the next in line to apply for Chieftainship position.

According to experts within traditional authority matters that Muraghuli automatically ruled himself out of Gciriku Chieftainship race after applying for Senior Traditional Councillor position which close similar to headman of the village according to Traditional Authority act definition.

Our next royal meeting will be short one since we are having one candidate only for Chieftainship.

Some dismissed the notion that Muraghuli’s intention was to secretly apply for Chieftainship gazzatement without royal family knowledge but instead he wrongly applied for junior position of Senior Traditional Councillor position which he was granted and can’t be reversed.

According to sources the royal family have not yet decided as when will they appoint the new Chief after their failed meeting last week.

Contacted for comments royal family spokesperson Dikson Kayoka insisted that media will be informed on the right time as matter of new Chief still remain a top secret of the royal family.

