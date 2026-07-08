Chinese medical team supports Burkina Faso’s 1st CT-guided lung biopsy

OUAGADOUGOU, July 8 — Medical staff in Burkina Faso have successfully performed the country’s first CT-guided percutaneous lung biopsy at the Tengandogo University Hospital Center in the capital, Ouagadougou, with the help of the 17th batch of the Chinese medical team to the country, a member of the team told Xinhua on Wednesday.

Huang Tieqiu, head of the Chinese medical team, said the procedure marks a breakthrough in the minimally invasive diagnosis and treatment of lung diseases in the West African country, providing local patients with an alternative to conventional open surgical biopsy.

During the operation, Jiang Lei, an associate chief physician of thoracic surgery with the Chinese medical team, demonstrated the technique while providing detailed guidance on key procedural steps, technical skills, and risk prevention measures. Local medical personnel also received hands-on training throughout the procedure.

The patient was recovering well the day after the operation, with no chest tightness, hemoptysis, or other postoperative complications, reporting only mild pain at the puncture site, Jiang said.

Compared with conventional surgical biopsy, the CT-guided minimally invasive procedure significantly reduces surgical trauma, postoperative discomfort, and recovery time, Jiang added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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