Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh says students well protected in Wuhan

DHAKA, Feb. 13 -- The Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh said on Wednesday that foreign students, including those from Bangladesh, are well protected in the Chinese city of Wuhan and elsewhere in the country. "We care about students as our own people," Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming said at a news conference in the capital city of Dhaka, organized by the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh and Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Bangladeshi students in China are being provided regular meals and other assistance, Li said, adding that officials will promptly respond to any problem a Bangladesh citizen in China has. When talking about the current business situation under the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, he said that businesses in China are getting back to normal after the Chinese Lunar New Year vacation. "Things there are much better now," the ambassador said. "We hope we'll soon be able to contain the outbreak." President of the chamber Gazi Golam Mortaza also expressed his appreciation for China's measures in curbing the epidemic. Xinhua