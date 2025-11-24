Trending Now
China to provide cash assistance to flood-hit Vietnam
China to provide cash assistance to flood-hit Vietnam

November 24, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 24 — A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that China will provide cash assistance to flood-stricken Vietnam.

Spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily news briefing that China has noticed that recently, many areas in Vietnam have suffered casualties and property losses due to typhoon and flood disasters.

Out of humanitarian considerations and in the spirit of friendship toward the Vietnamese people, China will provide cash assistance, Mao said.

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the government of Vietnam, the people in the disaster-affected areas will surely overcome difficulties and rebuild their homes soon, Mao added.

“As far as we know, there are no reports of any casualties among Chinese nationals,” the spokesperson added. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

