China hopes U.S. will take concrete actions to safeguard peace, stability across Taiwan Strait: top diplomat

BEIJING, May 15– China hopes the United States will take “concrete actions” to safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday.

Wang made the remarks when briefing the press on the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump in Beijing.

Stressing that the Taiwan question is China’s internal affair, Wang said the Chinese side hopes the U.S. side will adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and fulfill its due international obligations.

The Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-U.S. relations, Wang said. “China hopes the U.S. side will, through concrete actions, safeguard the steady development of China-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

Safeguarding cross-Strait peace and stability is the biggest common denominator between China and the United States, Wang said.

“During the meeting, we felt that the U.S. side understands China’s position, attaches importance to China’s concerns, and, just like the international community, does not stand for or accept Taiwan moving toward independence,” he added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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