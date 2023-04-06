China and Namibia urged to reinforce bilateral relations

By Chai Chaka

Windhoek, April 06 – The Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Prof. Peter Katjavivi, emphasized the need for Namibia and China to strengthen their bilateral relations during a courtesy call by the new Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, H.E. Zhao Weiping. The Speaker emphasized the historical ties between the two countries, noting that it was important to reinforce the cordial relationship at various levels of government.

“Our relationship dates back to the time of the liberation struggle, and we are grateful for the assistance rendered by China. We are now talking about nation-building and working together to strengthen our relationship at various levels, be it government-to-government or parliament-to-parliament collaboration,” said Katjavivi.

The Speaker further highlighted that the National Assembly has received assistance from China following his visit to his Chinese counterpart in 2016, and there has been a strong willingness for the two legislatures to form a friendship group. He also appealed for China’s support in improving the e-parliament initiative and acquiring a fleet of vehicles to be used for parliamentary oversight activities.

Ambassador Weiping commended the Speaker for his efforts in promoting the development of relations between the two countries and the promotion of world peace through the IPU Task Force. “We are grateful for the support rendered by the Speaker for the development of relations between the two countries. Your visit to China in 2016 demonstrates your determination to strengthen our bilateral relations. The concept of e-parliament and a fleet of vehicles is something we can look at. I want to commend the parliament of Namibia as well for working hard within the framework of IPU to promote peace,” noted H.E. Weiping.

The National Assembly reported on the developments of the meeting. – Namibia Daily News