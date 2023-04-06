DStv Set to Premiere Epic Drama Series SHAKA iLEMBE

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 6 — DStv customers are in for a treat as the highly anticipated drama series, SHAKA iLEMBE, is set to launch on Sunday, June 18th at 20:00 CAT. The series is said to be an epic story told on an epic scale, with strong plotlines, stunning visuals, an evocative soundtrack, and a range of powerhouse performances.

According to Roger Gertze, MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director, “SHAKA iLEMBE represents the best of African storytelling. It was created for a South African market, but it is also, most certainly, a global television property.”

The series features a talented and diverse cast, including Nomzamo Mbatha, Lemogang Tsipa, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Wiseman Mncube, Mondli Makhoba, Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Ntando Zondi, Abdul Khoza, Don Mlangeni, and Vusi Kunene, among others.

SHAKA iLEMBE tells the story of the famous Zulu King and the events that shaped his remarkable life. While the series is a fictional interpretation of historical events, producers of Bomb Productions have taken care to ensure that Nguni culture is authentically portrayed and respected. The series was filmed in 4K, with state-of-the-art visual effects, ensuring the best screen treatment for the sweeping dynastic saga of South Africa, which is relatable to all Africans.

With a creative team helmed by Oscar-nominated director Angus Gibson, and executive producers Nomzamo Mbatha, Nhlanhla Mtaka, and Desiree Markgraaff, SHAKA iLEMBE is one of the biggest productions fully funded by MultiChoice Group as part of their expansive local content slate.

“We are so excited for our Namibian audiences to see SHAKA iLEMBE, and embrace this world of Kings, Queens, prophets, warriors, strategists, and lovers,” says Gertze, emphasizing the launch date as a highlight on the DStv calendar.

So, mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable viewing experience with SHAKA iLEMBE on DStv!

– Namibia Daily News