Bank Windhoek’s NIHL enters its fifth week





Windhoek March 8-With a month left before it concludes, the fast-paced Bank Windhoek National Indoor Hockey League (NIHL) will enter its fifth week of fixtures from Friday, 6 March to Sunday 8 March 2020. The matches will take place in Windhoek and Swakopmund.

To kick off the games in the Men’s Premier League, bitter rivals Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and University of Namibia (UNAM), will face each other on Friday, 6 March 2020 at the Wanderers Indoor Hockey Hall in Windhoek, with kick-off at 19:40. NUST will also take on Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) at the same venue the following day, at 16:20.

In Swakopmund, hosts X-Team will test their game mentality as they take on the pacey Saints players on Saturday, 7 March 2020, at The Dome at 10:00. Later at the same venue, Saints will fight it out with old-time challengers Windhoek Old Boys Sports Club (WOBSC) at 19:10. On Sunday, 8 March 2020 at 09:50, WOBSC will play the hosts Coastal Raiders, who will be boosted by home turf advantage.

In the Women’s Premier League, Coastal Raiders will face table-toppers Saints on Saturday, 7 March 2020, from 09:10 at The Dome in Swakopmund. After this, the hosts will battle it out with WOBSC at 15h00 on the same day.

Analysis of the Bank Windhoek Women’s and Men’s Premier Leagues log table

In the Women’s Premier League, Saints are already seven points clear from the rest of the chasing pack as the team sits 15 points clear at the top of the log table. Swakopmund-based Coastal Raiders are second on the log with eight points, while WOBSC sits in third spot – a point behind Coastal Raiders. UNAM and DTS occupy the fourth and fifth spots, on six and four points, respectively. Wanderers rounds off the Bank Windhoek Women’s Premier League with three points at the foot of the log table.

In the Men’s Premier League, the situation looks competitive as the two hard contenders DTS and Saints are locked on 17 points each at the top of the table. The same scenario presents itself as NUST and WOBSC find themselves locked on 12 points each. Swakopmund-based X-Team occupies the fifth spot on four points, followed by Wanderers and UNAM, who are both three points apiece at the end of the log.

A total of 32 men and 31 women’s teams are battling it out for honours and bragging rights in five different leagues, namely the Premier, Premier Reserve, First, Second, and a Junior Under 14 League – a new addition to the league format. Final fixtures for the Bank Windhoek NIHL will take place on Sunday, 5 April 2020.

NDN Stafer