Canadian capital confirms first COVID-19 case

OTTAWA, March 11 -- The Canadian capital city of Ottawa has confirmed its first COVID-19 case, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said Wednesday on his Twitter account. The city's first case of the virus involves a man in his 40s who traveled to Austria. He attended the Ottawa Hospital and is self-isolating. It was confirmed when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. So far, there have been more than 90 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada and one death. Austria identified 182 cases of the disease as of Monday, according to the World Health Organization. Austria shares a border with Italy, which has reported more than 10,000 cases, with at least 630 deaths. Xinhua