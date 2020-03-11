Uncategorized

Canadian capital confirms first COVID-19 case

   OTTAWA, March 11 -- The Canadian capital city of Ottawa has confirmed its first COVID-19 case, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said Wednesday on his Twitter account.
   The city's first case of the virus involves a man in his 40s who traveled to Austria. He attended the Ottawa Hospital and is self-isolating.
   It was confirmed when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
   So far, there have been more than 90 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada and one death.
   Austria identified 182 cases of the disease as of Monday, according to the World Health Organization.
   Austria shares a border with Italy, which has reported more than 10,000 cases, with at least 630 deaths.  Xinhua