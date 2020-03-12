Six new COVID-19 cases registered in Russia

MOSCOW, March 12 -- Six Russian citizens have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the country's consumer rights and human wellbeing watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said Thursday. "Over the last 24 hours, Russia registered six cases of the coronavirus infection among Russian citizens: four cases in Moscow, one in Kaliningrad, one in Krasnodar Territory," it said in a statement. All six patients visited coronavirus-infected countries within the past fortnight, it added. So far, 34 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within Russia. Among them, there are 31 Russians, two Chinese and one Italian. The two Chinese patients and one Russian have recovered. Xinhua