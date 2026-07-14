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Netanyahu warns Iran of “much more powerful” response if it attacks Israel
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Netanyahu warns Iran of “much more powerful” response if it attacks Israel

July 14, 2026

JERUSALEM, July 14– Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday warned that any Iranian attacks on Israel would be met with a response “much more powerful” than previous attacks, according to a statement from his office.

Speaking at the Negev Conference in the southern city of Dimona, Netanyahu said that Israel is prepared for any scenario.

“I say to the leaders of Iran, do not count on there being silence if you attack us, do not count on there being a rebroadcast, which was powerful enough. It will be a different rerun, much more powerful,” he warned.

The warning came amid days of clashes between Iran and the United States despite a U.S.-Iran peace memorandum of understanding signed in mid-June, under which the two sides were expected to begin negotiations within 60 days toward a final agreement.

U.S. media reported Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump had formally notified Congress of the resumption of U.S. military operations against Iran. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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