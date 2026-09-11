Namibian president calls for stronger mental health services to prevent suicide

WINDHOEK, Sept. 11 — Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called for stronger mental health services and effective implementation of the country’s recently passed Mental Health Bill as part of efforts to prevent suicide.

In a message marking World Suicide Prevention Day, observed on Sept. 10, Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia was losing “far too many precious lives” to suicide and urged people facing emotional crises to seek help.

She said financial hardship, unemployment, relationship breakdowns, grief, illness, loneliness and family pressures were among factors that could push people into crisis. According to data cited by the World Health Organization’s Namibia office, the country recorded 542 suicide deaths and 2,937 suicide attempts during the 2023/2024 financial year.

Police figures also showed that 124 people died by suicide between January and March 2025, including 108 men. The president highlighted the particular challenges facing men and boys, who she said are often expected to endure hardship without showing vulnerability and may fear being perceived as weak if they seek help.

“There is courage in speaking honestly and allowing others to help,” she said. Nandi-Ndaitwah welcomed Parliament’s recent passage of the Mental Health Bill, which seeks to replace the Mental Health Act of 1973 and introduce a modern, rights-based framework for mental healthcare.

She said the bill places greater emphasis on community-based services, early intervention and suicide prevention, but stressed that its objectives would require proper implementation, trained professionals and accessible services.

The president also urged families, friends and colleagues to pay closer attention to people who may be struggling and help reduce the stigma surrounding mental and emotional distress.

The Mental Health Bill was passed without amendments by Namibia’s National Council on Aug. 28 after earlier approval by the National Assembly and has been referred to the president for consideration. The theme of the 2026 World Suicide Prevention Day is “Changing the Narrative on Suicide.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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